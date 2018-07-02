Police and elected officials gathered Monday in Washington to warn of the dangers posed by drunken driving over the coming July 4th holiday.
Over the last five years on roads in Washington County, 130 people have died in crashes, said Jay Ofsanik, safety press officer for the state Department of Transportation District 12, which includes Washington and Greene counties.
“Of those, 46 people died because of an impaired driver,” Ofsanik said. “That is 35 percent of all fatalities.”
Ofsanik spoke Monday at the Washington County Crime Victims Memorial, where flags were placed to remember those killed in crashes involving impaired drivers over the last five years.
Over the July 4th holiday last year, Ofsanik said nine people were killed in vehicle accidents across the state. Four of those died in a crash involving a drunken driver.
“This holiday, some families will be remembering a loved one who was needlessly lost because of an impaired driver,” Ofsanik said. “Plan ahead, enjoy the holiday and do it responsibly.”
Washington County Commissioner Harlan Shober also encouraged people to enjoy their families and have a good time.
“But it can turn into a sad time,” Shober said. “Sometimes people drink without thinking.
“Police can’t be everywhere. Make sure you are responsible,” he added. “I am sure some of the people who were killed were not at fault but died as a result of someone else being careless. Stay off the road if you are drinking.”
Larry Maggi, a retired state trooper and chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said it is promising that inroads have been made in reducing the number of drunken driving crashes over the years. He also said distracted drivers texting while driving or using cellphones also present a hazard.
“It all adds up,” he said.
North Strabane Township police Officer Matthew Schmeltz, coordinator for the Washington County DUI Task Force that is made of up officers from several municipalities, said they will be conducting roving patrols.
“We will be stepping up our efforts this week, not only on the holiday,” he advised. “Call an Uber or get a designated driver.”