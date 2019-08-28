Warrants are out for the arrest of a West Virginia couple who police say broke a man’s jaw over $50.
Mark Steven Sadler, 29, and Malaina Dee Arbogast, 26, both of 143 S. 13th St., Weirton, W.Va., were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment by Smith Township police. Arbogast received an additional charge of strangulation.
According to the criminal complaint, Arbogast and Sadler went to Terry Diamond’s residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue in Smith Township about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Diamond allegedly owned Arbogast $50 for babysitting, and she went to collect the money.
Police said Sadler struck Diamond in the face with the handle of a sledge hammer that was lying in the front yard. He also allegedly kicked Diamond in the face.
Arbogast put Diamond in a choke hold during the assault, according to the complaint, and punched him multiple times.
When police arrived, Diamond had multiple dislodged teeth and was unable to communicate clearly due to the injuries sustained to his jaw.
Diamond was transported to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital. Police said he suffered a broken jaw and will require surgery.
Sadler and Arbogast fled following the alleged assault.