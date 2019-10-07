FINLEYVILLE – A Union Township man was accused Saturday of assaulting a couple and child because he apparently was angry their parked vehicle’s headlights were on outside of a Finleyville bar.
Monongahela police arrested Ryan M. Sweeney, 40, of 3670 Finleyville Elrama Road after responding to the assaults as they were happening about 6:40 p.m. across the street from Bob’s Tavern on Route 88.
Ashley Arthrell told police she and a child under age six were sitting in their vehicle waiting for James Arthrell to return from caring for a man who lives in an apartment behind the bar, court records show.
She said she confronted a man who was later identified as Sweeney when he attempted to enter her vehicle.
Sweeney replied to her, saying: “I am sorry. I didn’t know anyone was in the vehicle. I was just trying to turn the headlights off,” police stated in the affidavit.
Sweeney returned to the bar, came back a few minutes later and tried again to get into the vehicle to turn off its lights, court records indicate.
Ashley Arthrell accused Sweeney of biting her on her left hand as she fought him off while trying to get out of the vehicle, police stated in the affidavit.
Police said James Arthrell, who walks with a cane, noticed the fight and went to her defense.
He complained Sweeney took his cane and used it to assault him. Sweeney allegedly broke the cane in half and tried to use it to stab James Arthrell in the neck.
Sweeney also was accused of kicking the child in the head when the boy attempted to call Washington County 911 for help, police said. Sweeney also was accused of breaking the phone and damaging the vehicle with the cane.
It was not immediately known Sunday if Sweeney knew the Arthrells, who also reside in Union Township.
Sweeney was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on $7,500 bond after being arraigned before District Judge Curtis Thompson.