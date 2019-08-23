Three men armed with handguns made off with $300 from a Washington home Tuesday night, according to police.
A city police report states that about 11:30 p.m., a woman was sitting on her porch in the 400 block of Third Street when the men approached her and forced her inside her home.
Two of the men were said to have been wearing dark sweatshirts, while one was wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Once inside, a black shirt was placed over the woman’s head. The men asked her where she kept her money and threatened to shoot her.
Also home was the woman’s boyfriend, who was playing his Xbox at the time the men forced their way in. According to police, the Xbox captured audio of the robbery.
Both the woman and her boyfriend were forced to the ground while their assailants stole $300 from the bedroom.
The men fled the home in an unknown direction, according to police.