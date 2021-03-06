State police arrested two Beaver County men during a drug raid Thursday afternoon in Canton Township.
The suspects, Nazire Sayvon McKenzie, 19, of Ambridge, and Maurice Dupree Mathis, 20, of Aliquippa, were arraigned in the case Friday before District Judge James Saieva Jr., court records show.
Armed with a search warrant that was sealed by Washington County President Judge John DiSalle, a state police Special Emergency Response Team raided 50 Bel Air Drive about 5:40 p.m.
Police said McKenzie and Mathis were found in the residence with a woman, who hasn’t been charged in the case.
Police said the raid netted 349 stamp bags of fentanyl-laced heroin, a firearm and more than $2,000, the court record indicates.
Mathis and McKenzie were each charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession. Saieva sent them to Washington County jail, each on $50,000 bond.