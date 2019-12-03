Washington police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was using credit cards stolen in a violent robbery of an elderly couple Thanksgiving morning.
According to police, a man broke into the couple’s Lewis Avenue home just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said he assaulted the woman who lives there.
The assailant was described as a thin black man in his late 20s or early 30s.
According to police, the woman, in her late 70s, saw the man standing in the basement doorway. He was wearing a black Steelers shirt and black pants. She began trying to call 911 while the man demanded money.
The woman’s husband heard the noise and came downstairs, and the man began demanding money from him as well.
The woman was pushing him out the door when he struck her in the face and arm, knocking the phone out of her hand. The man fled the residence but neither victim saw in which direction he went.
The couple found that he had broken a basement window to enter their home.
The woman called police back to her home later in the day when she realized the man had taken her purse before fleeing. The purse contained debit and credit cards, which were used just hours after the robbery at local convenience stores.
One of the victim’s cards may have also been used on an inmate account, according to police, but it is not clear at which prison it was used.
The police department shared an image on their Facebook page of a woman who was using the stolen cards at an drugstore, and are attempting to identify her and her connection to the robbery.