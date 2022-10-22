North Strabane Township police removed a Canon-McMillan High School student Friday morning after that student was found to be in possession of a weapon, according to an email sent to district families.
School administration did not specify in the email what kind of weapon the student had, and did not disclose the student’s age. North Strabane police did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
