State police have released photographs of the two suspects who investigators said fatally shot a worker at a Donora convenience store last week.
The still photographs from surveillance footage inside Anna Lee’s Convenience Store show the two men wearing black masks covering their faces before Nicholas Tarpley was shot to death while behind the counter.
Tarpley, 28, of Donora, was pronounced dead less than two hours after the Feb. 24 shooting inside the store at 501 Allen Ave.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call state police at the Belle Vernon barracks at 724-929-7011.