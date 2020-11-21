A police chase that began in Allegheny County ended in a crash on Interstate 79 northbound Friday morning.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the pursuit began in Robinson Township and traveled south into Washington County, where Cecil and North Strabane police became involved. North Strabane Township Police Chief Brian Hughes said the pursuit began due to reports of a stolen vehicle.
The chase resulted in a crash about 9:40 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 near the Route 519 exit, according to the 911 supervisor. He said no police vehicles were damaged in the crash.
North Strabane Township Fire Department responded to the scene, which had both northbound lanes closed for nearly three hours. Assistant fire Chief Rich Yosi said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in one patient being transported to a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. He said all other information regarding the crash is still being investigated by police.
Neither state police nor Robinson Township police could immediately be reached for comment.