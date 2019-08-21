What was supposed to be a seamless drug deal, turned into an armed robbery about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Washington.
Police have one female suspect in custody, but said two male suspects are still at-large, following an incident that happened outside Jollick Manor.
Washington police Lt. Dave Bradley did not release names Tuesday night, but said that two people in one vehicle arrived at Jollick Manor to purchase marijuana from the suspects. The three suspects–the woman and two men–met the couple there, but instead of making the drug transaction, they pulled a gun on the couple and robbed them.
The suspects took “at least $2,000,” before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, Bradley said. No one was injured during the incident, he said, though it happened in front of “several witnesses.”
Canonsburg police assisted in the search for suspects and by 7 p.m., they located the vehicle. Bradley said the woman involved was the only one in the vehicle when Canonsburg made the traffic stop.
Police said the woman will be arraigned as they continue to search for the men involved. Bradley said they may have more details on the incident today.