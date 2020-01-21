A Morgan Township man has been charged with attempted homicide after being accused of firing a gun at two people in Greene County Sunday night.
State police said Jami Allan Wolfe, 45, assaulted a 41-year-old woman by choking her and throwing a glass candle at her about 2 p.m. Sunday at Wolfe’s home in the 300 block of Third Street.
The woman had fallen asleep, and about 6:30 p.m. Wolfe kicked open the bedroom door and was “verbally irate,” police said.
A 20-year-old man kept Wolfe from getting closer to the woman, and a 17-year-old juvenile male also confronted him, according to police. Wolfe punched the juvenile in the face, police said.
Police did not identify any of the victims, nor did they disclose their relationship to Wolfe.
There was a physical altercation involving Wolfe, the man and the juvenile in the front yard. According to police, Wolfe went back inside the home and into a bathroom.
As the three others went into the house, they heard two gunshots. As the man approached the bathroom, Wolfe allegedly yelled, “I’m gonna shoot anyone that comes in here,” police said.
According to police, Wolfe then immediately fired three shots in the direction of the man and juvenile. The man told police he could bullets going by his body. Neither of them was struck.
The two were able to gain possession of Wolfe’s handgun, according to police.
Police found five shell casings in the bathroom. There were bullets lodged in the ceiling and the walls.
Wolfe was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Lee Watson, who denied him bail to protect the victims, according to online court records. Wolfe was placed in the Greene County Prison.
Wolfe also faces charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats and simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 30.