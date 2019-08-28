An Elizabeth man was jailed over the weekend after he allegedly threatened to throw his child over a hillside.
Austin Boyd, 20, of Sixth Avenue, Elizabeth, faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and trespassing.
According to the criminal complaint, Boyd had gotten in a dispute over custody of his daughter in the 400 block of Francis Avenue in Monongahela around noon on Saturday.
Boyd had been the one to initially call police, claiming the father and brother of the mother of his child had attacked him, according to the complaint.
When Boyd arrived at the residence, William Sethman went outside to meet him and the two began to argue.
Boyd refused to leave and allegedly grabbed his daughter, demanding the mother return a cellphone he claimed to have purchased for her.
He allegedly said if he did not get the phone back, he would throw his daughter over the porch and down a hillside.
Lisa Sethman grabbed the child from Boyd, and then William Sethman hit Boyd and threw him off the porch, police said.
According to the complaint, there was a small amount of blood on Boyd’s left ear.
Boyd gave a similar account to police, but said he only threatened to throw his daughter “in anger,” and that he just wanted his phone back.
Boyd’s father came to pick him up, and chastised Boyd for going to the house, saying that William Sethman could have killed him.
“I will kill him. I will kill that whole family,” Boyd allegedly responded.
Following that comment, Boyd was placed under arrest.
Boyd was placed in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.