Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 5:37 am
An armed Monongahela man fired a gun at a house before being killed by police, according to state police.
Cody Bennett, 29, was shot and killed by a Monongahela police officer Sunday night in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street.
Forrest Allison, a state police public information officer, said prior to the shooting, Bennett was at a gathering at a home on Thomas Street.
“At some point, there was a conflict between him and the people at the residence,” Allison said.
According to Allison, Bennett went home and retrieved a gun. He returned to the Thomas Street residence and fired shots into the air and toward the house.
Police were called at about 9:10 p.m.
Bennett had fled the scene on foot. Allison said Bennett fired shots at a police vehicle and struck it.
“The officer in the police cruiser continued to drive to get out of the line of fire. At some point, he got the vehicle turned around to go look for him again, and that’s when he found him on Lincoln (Street),” Allison said.
According to Allison, the officer, who was not identified, ordered Bennett to put down the weapon, but he failed to comply.
District Attorney Jason Walsh said the officer fired one shot.
According to the Washington County coroner, Bennett was transported to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m.
State police continue to investigate.
