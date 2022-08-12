CANONSBURG POLICE CAR

Police are investigating the suspicious death of an infant in Canonsburg early Thursday while also trying to locate the parents after they took the child to a local hospital and later disappeared.

The 3-month-old child was brought to an area hospital by the parents about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and pronounced dead, although the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In