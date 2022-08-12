Police are investigating the suspicious death of an infant in Canonsburg early Thursday while also trying to locate the parents after they took the child to a local hospital and later disappeared.
The 3-month-old child was brought to an area hospital by the parents about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and pronounced dead, although the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, District Attorney Jason Walsh said.
Canonsburg police and county Children & Youth Services case workers initially spoke to the parents at the hospital, Walsh said, but they have since been out of contact with authorities and their whereabouts were unknown Friday morning. He declined to identify them, but said investigators could release more information later on Friday.
“We do not have a location on them at this point,” Walsh said. “We are looking.”
Walsh said the parents also have a 1 ½-year-old child who is now in the care of authorities. Walsh said the family was living at 1105 First St. at the time of the infant’s death.
He declined to speculate on how the child died, but said toxicology tests are being performed as part of the autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.