State police are investigating gunfire that hit a home in Hopewell Township earlier this month.
According to police, the incident took place the evening of July 2 on Brush Run Road. An unidentified person fired a gun and hit their neighbor’s house.
Police continue to investigate the incident as an act of reckless endangerment. No charges have been filed.