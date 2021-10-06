Police Crime Tape

A two-block area in California Borough was blocked off for several hours Wednesday while police investigated a shooting.

Borough and campus police investigated reports of gunshots near Third and Union streets about 9:20 a.m., according to a series of statements issued by California University of Pennsylvania on Twitter.

Police blocked off the roads, according to Cal U.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Cal U. tweeted the threat had been resolved and access to Third and Union streets was restored.

According to Cal U., police have a person of interest in custody. California police and the Washington County District Attorney's office continue to investigate the shooting. 

