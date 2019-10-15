State police are seeking information in the theft of a generator from a home in Monongahela Township, Greene County.
According to police, the theft occurred sometime between Thursday and Friday at a property on Maple Ridge Road.
A garage was broken into and a generator, lawn trailer, tools and other power equipment were stolen. Police are unsure how many people were involved in the theft.
Most of the stolen items were placed in a corn spreader on the same property, not far from the garage, with a tarp placed over it. Everything except for the generator was returned to the owner.
The Steele brand generator is black and yellow, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Swartz at 724-627-6151.