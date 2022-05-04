Washington police officers inspect a car that was involved in a crash and subsequent shooting Tuesday afternoon at Highland Ridge in the city. Only one vehicle remained at the scene on Forrest Avenue, and it had visible damage on the passenger-side door along with gunshot holes on the driver’s side. Police could be seen searching the area for the occupants of the abandoned car after they ran from scene, along with the other vehicle involved in the crash. Police said no one was injured in the incident, which happened shortly before 5 p.m.
