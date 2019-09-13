BENTLEYVILLE – A Bentleyville dentist called police last month after illegal drugs spilled from a pocket of a patient he had sedated.

The discovery of four bags of crack and a hypodermic needle led to the arrest of Amy Lynn McIvor, 29, of New Eagle, on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to charging documents filed Tuesday.

Dentist Joel Rozen called Washington County 911 after discovering the drugs while performing a procedure on McIvor while she was under anesthesia about noon Aug. 15, the affidavit indicates.

The drugs fell from her right pocket and were placed by Rozen into a sterilization bag, Bentleyville police said.

McIvor later confessed to police that she had the items in her pocket when she left her car and entered the dentist’s office at 147 Wilson Road, court records allege.

She will receive the charges in a summons from the office of District Judge Curtis Thompson.

Scott Beveridge

