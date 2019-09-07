Washington police identified the person who was flown to Pittsburgh following a shooting Thursday night as a McKeesport man.
A report prepared by city police outlined the version of events investigators had pieced together from witnesses near Orchard Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the area for shots fired.
El-Hajj Turner, who had been shot once in his right thigh, was taken first to Washington Hospital and then flown to an unspecified one in Pittsburgh, police said.
Police said a witness who wanted to be anonymous but had been on their porch nearby on Donnan Avenue had heard a total of six shots fired on Orchard behind an address in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.
Police didn’t say how many guns were involved, or how many people fired them. Names of witnesses, Turner’s birth date and other details were blacked out in the version of the report the department made public.
Right after the series of shots, police said the witness saw a blue Dodge Ram speed off and turn right onto West Hallam Avenue. Another person said it went on to make another right on D Avenue.
Three other men – one of whom appeared to have been Turner – left the area on foot and wound up on Franklin Avenue. Turner ended up at the back of a house on West Hallam.
Police said a person who lives there had Turner stop on his back porch, and later told police that another man who’d arrived with Turner had fled down Franklin Avenue.
Further information about his condition wasn’t available on Friday. Police said they found three shell casings in gravel beside Orchard and Donnan, along with a black cellphone. Another casing was found on the adjacent block of Donnan.