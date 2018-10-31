news
The Greene County coroner has identified the man was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash as 56-year-old Michael P. Eddy of Pine Bank.

He was pronounced dead by the county coroner's office at the scene of the 4:45 p.m. crash on Bluff Ridge Road. Greene County Regional police said he lost control of the bike while trying to navigate a slight curve in the road.

An autopsy by the coroner's office are pending, as are toxicology tests police said will be conducted.

