The Greene County coroner's office was called to a vehicle accident in Wayne Township late Tuesday afternoon.
The Greene County coroner has identified the man was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash as 56-year-old Michael P. Eddy of Pine Bank.
He was pronounced dead by the county coroner's office at the scene of the 4:45 p.m. crash on Bluff Ridge Road. Greene County Regional police said he lost control of the bike while trying to navigate a slight curve in the road.
An autopsy by the coroner's office are pending, as are toxicology tests police said will be conducted.