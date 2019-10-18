State police seized two guns from a Fallowfield Township man after he threatened Wednesday to shoot and kill his girlfriend during an argument.
Troopers also accused the suspect, Brenden Thomas Croup, 27, of assaulting Kim Laura Burlington and stealing her cellphone in an attempt to prevent her from calling police, court records show.
The two were arguing at 9 a.m. about a hole in the roof during a rainstorm at their residence at 303 Cooper Road.
Burlington told police Croup slammed a door against her before striking her with his hands. He then aimed a loaded automatic rifle at her and threatened to kill her, police stated in charging documents.
Croup allegedly struck her again with his head and hands when she struggled to get her phone back.
Police said Croup “considers any contact with the police as a threat to his life,” and he admitted that’s why he took his girlfriend’s phone.
Police also took possession of a high-powered handgun and ammunition from Croup.
He was charged with robbery, making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, theft, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
District Judge Larry Hopkins ordered Croup to be held without bond in Washington County jail because of the seriousness of the charges he faces.