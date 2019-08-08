A failed scheme to purchase a welder with a stolen credit card led to the arrest of a woman for selling heroin, police said.
Both Sara Marie Bredniak, 30, of 600 Penn Ave., Washington, and David Charles Caruso, 46, of 50 W. Simmons Road, South Strabane Township, were arrested by Chartiers Township police Tuesday.
Police charged Caruso with receiving stolen property, access device fraud, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Bredniak received 280 charges, 277 of those for possession of a controlled substance. The rest were for criminal conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of children.
Another man, Alek Swiger, 28, of McDonald, was also arrested.
According to the criminal complaint, Caruso and Swiger contacted Welding Equipment and Repair Service on South Country Club Road in Chartiers Township to purchase a $943 welder.
Police said the credit card expected to be used in the transaction was reported stolen, and the employees of the business were told to contact police if the two came to pick up the welder.
Bredniak drove the two men to the business about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, Bredniak’s child was in the vehicle.
While police were arresting Caruso, he allegedly told police that Bredniak had drugs in her purse.
According to the complaint, she had 204 stamp bags of what police suspect to be heroin, 56 empty stamp bags and other drug paraphernalia.
She allegedly told police she sold heroin.
Bredniak and Caruso were incarcerated in Washington County jail on $50,000 and $25,000 bond, respectively. They were arraigned by District Judge Ethan Ward Tuesday night. Swiger was jailed on a probation violation and a bench warrant.