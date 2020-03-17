Local police and fire departments are implementing social distancing measures as part of the effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
In Canonsburg and Chartiers Township, police are refraining from taking any in-person reports for nonemergency situations.
“We’re trying to handle nonemergency calls by phone. We’re encouraging people to report by our online system,” said Canonsburg Chief Alex Coghill.
Chartiers Township Chief James Horvath said unless his department is “absolutely needed,” they will not be responding to medical calls.
According to Horvath, they are also taking other precautions, like keeping hand sanitizer in their vehicles.
Coghill said some Canonsburg officers have been out with the flu, and will not be able to return until their temperature is under 100 degrees.
Washington Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday morning that it is no longer performing nonemergency functions.
“This includes station tours, fire prevention and fire inspections,” the post reads. Visitors will also not be allowed in the fire department.
Peters Township Fire Department announced similar measures last week. It is halting car seat installations, safety checks and fire drills.
In the event of an emergency, residents are asked to call 911.
“We’ll handle as much as we can over the phone. We’ll go to our residents when they need us,” Horvath said.
