A Canon-McMillan High School student faces an allegation in juvenile court that stems from a threat the student made at school on Tuesday.
The district said in a pair of Facebook posts that the student had made the alleged threat, which "involved the student's desire to shoot up the school tomorrow," to a peer who "announced it while on the school bus during the ride home."
The administration relayed the information to North Strabane Township police, who then took the student into custody. Classes were held on the normal schedule Wednesday.
The district said on Wednesday afternoon that North Strabane police had concluded their investigation, and the student was in police custody.