A Fallowfield Township man is in custody on allegations he fired as many as 18 rounds from a handgun into his father's car before setting it ablaze early Tuesday at their home.
State police also accused Jamil Christian Farrah, 23, of assaulting his father and his father's wife about 3 a.m. at 20 Beach Drive, court records show.
The father, Larry Ray Farrah, went to his wife's rescue after hearing her screaming for help, police noted in the affidavit.
He discovered his son standing over Jacqueline Farrah, using his hands to pin her to the ground. He later shoved his father into a door and used an ax in an attempt to get inside his room, charging documents indicate.
Jamil Farrah fled from the residence before police arrived.
District Judge Larry Hopkins sent him to Washington County jail without bond because he considered the suspect to be a high risk, online court documents show.
Police charged him with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.