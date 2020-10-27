A Donora woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of threatening to kill her neighbors following an ongoing dispute over garbage cans and parking.
Borough police said they were called Oct. 12 to the residence of Teresa Johnson, 56, of 259 Thompson Ave., for a complaint of a loud neighborhood dispute. Police said Johnson and her boyfriend were yelling at three neighbors about parking in front of their house and running over their new garbage cans.
The neighbors, Paula Millsaps, Sarah Horning and Lindsay Bowman, told police that Johnson had threatened to kill them. Johnson allegedly told Millsaps that she “already made arrangements” to have her killed, according to the criminal complaint.
Johnson allegedly told Millsaps, “You’ll find yourself at the bottom of the Mon, swimming with the fish just where you belong,” the complaint said. Johnson then allegedly began calling Horning derogatory names, and told them she was going to send her “posse” to kill them. Johnson allegedly told Bowman that she would kill her by smashing her head against the concrete.
The three women ran inside their home to call police. Johnson admitted to police that she had been drinking, and police said she appeared to be intoxicated. Police said she also admitted to threatening the women.
Police left the neighborhood that day after warning Johnson and her boyfriend to stop yelling and threatening the neighbors, but after three days, the neighbors told police the threats never stopped. According to the complaint, police said the three women were scared for their safety.
Police charged Johnson with two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, three counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.