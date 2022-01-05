While state police have not determined how the body of a California man ended up in the Monongahela River, they do not believe foul play involved.
Roscoe Fire Department pulled the body of Joseph D. Passafiume, 69, out of the river in the 500 block of First Avenue, Elco, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to state police public information officer Forrest Allison, there were no visible injuries on Passafiume’s body.
“There was nothing originally that would indicate there was any criminal activity,” Allison said.
According to Allison, an autopsy had not yet determined the exact cause and manner of Passafiume’s death.
The Washington County coroner’s office declared Passafiume dead at 11:40 a.m. Sunday.