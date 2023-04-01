California Borough police and the Washington County district attorney’s office are searching for answers that will help them locate a man who has been missing since March 9.
Matthew McDonald, 29, of California, was last seen in the borough. District Attorney Jason Walsh confirmed there is currently an investigation into his disappearance.
Walsh said McDonald’s disappearance is being treated as a missing person case. He declined to provide any additional details.
McDonald is described as being 6 feet 1 and weighing about 185 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including praying hands on his right forearm and a marijuana leaf, mushroom, smiley face, and skull on his left forearm.
Anyone who has seen McDonald or has information is asked to call California police at 724-938-3233.
