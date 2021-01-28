Washington police continue to search for Zackory Sadler, a 36-year-old Donora man wanted in connection with two shootings in Washington County, one of which was fatal.
Sgt. Jack Hancock said police recovered the stolen BMW that Sadler had been seen driving Tuesday evening when the shootings took place. The vehicle was found about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street in West Alexander.
Police said they don’t know Sadler’s whereabouts, but have multiple leads they’re pursuing.
Sadler was charged in the death of Darnell “Cuddy” Brown, 41, of Washington, who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon outside Family Dollar on Highland Avenue, Washington.
Brown’s girlfriend, Leeanne Group, their child, and Group’s other five young children were all in a vehicle in the store’s parking lot. Brown was walking back to the car when he was shot and killed in front of the vehicle. Group and the children – all under 10 years old – witnessed the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.
Sadler was charged with criminal homicide, seven counts of recklessly endangering another person, former convict not to possess a firearm and firearm not to be carried without a license.
State police said Thursday that it offered assistance in the investigation into the Donora shooting, but borough police declined the offer. State police said Donora is working on the investigation with Washington police.
The victim in Donora was shot in the left leg and right foot inside 620 Heslep Ave. about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and flown to Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, and was expected to survive.