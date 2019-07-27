Cumberland Township police filed charges against a Point Marion man who allegedly nearly struck a Carmichaels couple when he drove his vehicle at a high speed on their property earlier this month.
Benjamin William Heft, 26, was allegedly in a vehicle chasing his brother, Charles Heft, who was on foot, about 5:15 p.m. July 5. The brothers apparently had argued over money before the chase began, police said.
Charles allegedly ran onto the couple’s property at 201 West South St., heading down the driveway and between the residence and the garage, where the couple, Bernie Masino and Debra Everly, had been working on the property. Police said Benjamin then followed his brother, though the couple yelled at him to stop.
According to the criminal complaint, Benjamin nearly struck the couple with his car as he drove through the narrow space at a high speed.
Police said Benjamin was later seen speeding over the Hatfield Ferry Bridge in Masontown. They charged him with recklessly endangering another person and three summary traffic violations.