A Canton Township man faces charges for allegedly assaulting California police officers and Mon Valley Hospital staff.
California Borough police charged Michael Patrick Kalosky, 22, of Cortez Drive, with five counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.
According to the criminal complaint, Kalosky was following a group of people in the 600 block of Wood Street about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He reportedly was shouting threats at them.
California Officer Robert Williams attempted to arrest Kalosky for public drunkenness, but Kalosky allegedly swung his arm at Williams. Police said Williams, “suffered a large abrasion on his right arm and right hand, which began to bleed and required medical attention.”
When escorting Kalosky into the station, California University police Lt. Colin Rockwell placed his hand over Kalosky’s mouth because he believed Kalosky was going to begin spitting. Kalosky allegedly bit Rockwell’s finger.
When in the cell, Kalosky allegedly called Williams a racial slur and another officer a homophobic slur.
Police said he began banging his head off the cell wall, and was then transported to Mon Valley Hospital.
Hospital staff cleared Kalosky, but once back in the police car, police said he struck his head against the rear window and gave himself a cut near his lip.
He was escorted back into the hospital, and allegedly spit blood on hospital staff and police.
Kalosky was placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge David Mark.