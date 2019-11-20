Police arrested two juveniles Wednesday who may have been involved in a Canonsburg robbery after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle.
A 17-year-old male from Uniontown and a 17-year-old female from Canonsburg will each be charged as juveniles for fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension and receiving stolen property, according to South Strabane police.
According to Canonsburg police, there was an armed robbery at the Gas N' Go, located at 301 Euclid Ave., just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Canonsburg Police Chief Alex Coghill said a female in a gray hooded sweatshirt walked into the convenience store with a handgun and demanded money.
"She was able to get the cash drawer from the register," Coghill said.
The female fled across the street into a silver Honda Pilot.
Coghill said the Pilot may have been stolen from a home on South Central Avenue on Monday. According to Coghill, the same home had recently been burglarized and keys to the vehicle were stolen.
South Strabane police saw the stolen vehicle traveling on Washington Road at about 8:30 a.m., according to South Strabane Chief Drew Hilk.
South Strabane officers followed the vehicle to West Chestnut Street in Washington and attempted to pull it over. The driver fled and continued onto Franklin Farms Road, Park Avenue and Moore Road.
Hilk said they abandoned the vehicle on Bonanza Drive, located near the Washington County Airport in South Franklin Township.
Both the juvenile male, the driver, and the juvenile female started to flee on foot. Hilk said the female was arrested almost immediately, while the male continued to run into the nearby woods.
Trinity School District Police Officer Ben Schaffer and his K9 Hiller helped locate him in a drain pipe off of Moore Road.
The East Washington Police Department, The City of Washington Police Department, the Sheriff's department and state police also assisted.
Coghill said Canonsburg detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery to see if the suspects and the recovered vehicle are connected to the other two incidents.
"It all fits together real nice," Coghill said.