DONORA
Man jailed: Cameron Nicholas Carlock, 19, of 646 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Carlock of punching his pregnant girlfriend, Rebecca Morrison, in the ribs and face about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a neighboring apartment. Carlock is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Man jailed: Gerrad Steven Klaas, 33, of 204 Washington Ave., Mt. Pleasant Township, is charged by township police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Klaas of pushing his mother, Ruth Graham, four times against a wall, striking her with a broom handle and throwing her down steps at his residence about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Klaas is in Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: George R. Patterson, 53, of 655 Henderson Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, unauthorized use of an automobile and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. Patterson is accused of punching Ragina Bennett several times in her face and threatening to kill her with a knife in his residence, and then fleeing in her vehicle about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 26. Arrested on a warrant Saturday, Patterson is free on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
Man arrested: Martin Anthony Moye, 34, of 644 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he repeatedly punched Lacy Evanovich in her face about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 24 at his residence, court records show. Arrested Sunday on a warrant, Moye is free on $1,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.