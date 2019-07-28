CANTON
Assault case: A 53-year-old township woman told state police another woman hit her in the back of the head with a brick around 3 a.m. June 29. Police said they met the victim at Canonsburg Hospital, where she was being treated and where she gave this account: She got into an altercation with Carena Barfield at a residence, and after Barfield followed her to her Wayne Street home, they fought again before another woman, Nicole Barfield, struck her with the brick. The victim said she drove herself to the hospital.
Theft probed: State police are investigating the report of a 93-year-old Hewitt Avenue resident, who said $900 in fraudulent charges were made from her bank account between May 7 and 10.CROSS CREEK
Altercation: Two men and a 12-year-old boy were involved in a physical altercation around 9 p.m. July 16 at 41 Campbell Drive. State police identified the adults as Patrick Patrene, 44, of Avella, and Christian McDonald, 30, of Weirton, W.Va. An investigation continues.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Drug charges: State police reported that they pulled over Nathan Hanf, 33, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on traffic violations and found him to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on West Chestnut Street around 1 p.m. July 10. Charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Robert Redlinger.
SOMERSET
Possession alleged: During a traffic safety checkpoint Friday at Route 519 and Saint Cloud Road, state police said they stopped a 31-year-old woman from McKees Rocks, detected a strong odor of marijuana in her car, and upon searching found a small amount of the substance. The alleged incident occurred around 4:30 p.m.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Assault case: A 16-year-old township girl and a 67-year-old Washington man are accused of assaulting one another at 60 Gayle Drive around midnight July 13. Charges have been field with Magisterial district judge Ethan Ward.