BENTLEYVILLE
Trooper injured: Brandon Watson Gentry, 35 of Duncan Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Gentry is accused of failing to tell a trooper about an uncapped syringe in his pocket resulting in the trooper stabbing his thumb during an accident investigation Saturday in the 200 block of Wilson Road. Gentry was wanted at the time on warrants from Pennsylvania, Florida and Alabama. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Latayzia Yvaughn Lauw, 20, of 608 S. Central Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show, Police accuse her of striking Joshua Fassinger several times in his face about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at 2 Iron St. Lauw is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
CANTON
Man jailed: Robert Joseph Sparks, 30, of 210 Baltimore Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show Sparks is accused of threatening to kill his former girlfriend, Gabriela Crispin, with a baseball bat about 5 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Sparks to Washington County jail without bond.
MONONGAHELAAssaults alleged: Joseph M. Shanley, 42, of Duquesne, is charged by city police with possessing a prohibitive weapon, harassment, simple assault and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse Shanley of having a metal baton when he bit the arm of Carlos Jess and pushed his former girlfriend, Tammy Reese, to the floor about 1 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 700 block of Chess Street. Shanley is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
NEW EAGLE
Drug arrest: Raymond Young, 19, of Homestead, is charged by Monongahela police with possessing more than a bundle of heroin and drug possession stemming from a complaint about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 30 block of Applewood Drive, court records show. Young is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
SOUTH STRABANEAssault alleged: Robert Lamar Lester, 33, of 1617 E. Maiden St., South Strabane Township, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment stemming from injuries caused to Kelsey A. Donahoo about 11 p.m. Friday in his residence, court records show. Lester is in Washington County jail on $30,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
West BROWNSVILLECharge in fight: Jarrid Lee Horner, 41, and his wife, Heather Elizabeth Horner, 40, both of 302 Washington Ave., West Brownsville, are each charged by state police with simple assault and harassment stemming from domestic violence about 9 a.m. Friday, court records show. Jarrid Horner is in Washington County jail on a parole detainer. Heather Horner is free on $15,000 bond set by Senior District Judge Larry Hopkins.