ALEPPO
Stolen parts: Automobile parts valued at $375 were reported stolen from Cash Auto Salvage, 104 Greene Valley Road. State police reported thieves broke in outside operating hours and stole brass and copper radiators, aluminum radiators, car wheels, copper wire and catalytic converters. The incident occurred between 4 p.m. Feb. 4 and 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
WAYNESBURG
Drug case: Ryan Roberts, 28, of Waynesburg, was arrested by state police around 7 p.m. Saturday for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment in the 1 block of East High Street. Charges were to be filed, police said Sunday.