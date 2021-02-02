AMWELL
Burglary case: Jack Anthony Ranick, 57, whose address is unknown, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief and loitering, court records show. Police accuse him of breaking into a residence and attempting to enter another in the 500 block of Waynesburg Road about 5 a.m. Tuesday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Ranick to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
FINLEYVILLE
Assaults alleged: Cliff F. Vogt, 36, of 25 Pumpkin Center Road, Finleyville, is charged by Monongahela police with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment stemming from a disturbance in his residence about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, court records show. Vogt is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
MONONGAHELA
Assaults alleged: Adam Brian Cinciripini, 38, of 464 E. Main St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with simple assault, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse him of slamming his wife, Darlyn, to the floor and threatening to cut of a child’s head about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in his residence. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Cinciripini to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.