DUNKARD

Burglary: Someone broke into a shed in 100 block of Shelby Lane between Sept. 11 and 16 and stole a plastic container with tools. The bin was valued at $300, and one of the tools inside was valued at $150.

PERRY

Car theft: State police are searching for a stolen side-by-side vehicle that was taken from a DTE Energy pipeline storage yard on Mount Morris Road about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 17. The vehicle is a blue and white 2015 Polaris XP 1000. It has a large, white West Virginia sticker on the roof and a bow hunting sticker on the back glass. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-627-6151.

WASHINGTON

Burglary: A home in the 600 block of Craynes Run Road was broken into about 10 p.m. Sept. 20. Stolen were two house keys and $5 in change. The homeowner saw the male culprit flee, and described him as about 6 feet tall, thin, and wearing a black T-shirt and light-blue pants.

WAYNE

Stolen flag: A Dale Earnhardt memorial flag was stolen from a home in the 300 block of Bell Run Road between Sept. 19 and 20. The flag is black. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

