CARROLL
Man charged: Colton James Walker, 27, of 1495 Route 481, Fallowfield Township, is charged by Carroll police with causing an accident involving damages to unattended property, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show. Police in Monongahela apprehended him after the vehicle he was driving struck two utility poles about 9 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 900 block of Route 481. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Mark Wilson.
CENTERVILLE
Car theft: Zakhary Joseph Charles Abbott, 26, of 920 Oak St., Marianna, and Gary William Jankowski, 26, of 1 Falcon Lane, Fallowfield, were each charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property by borough police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, the men stole a vehicle from a home on Willock Road Saturday evening. The car was found at the GetGo in Centerville. Abbott and Jankowski were incarcerated in the Washington County jail on $30,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Cody Christoph Campbell, 25, of 617 Crest Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Campbell is accused of placing an air gun to the head of his former girlfriend, Lindsey Cox, about 11 p.m. Monday at his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
ROSTRAVER
Man jailed: Marshall Glen Fitch, 21, of Charleroi, is charged by township police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Police accuse Fitch of having 91 stamp bags of heroin and $615 when officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to evict him from Clarion Inn, 827 Finley Road. He is in Westmoreland County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Charles Christner.
WASHINGTON
Woman jailed: Christina Marie Darabant, 31, of 8 Second St., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse her of struggling with officers, injuring one of their fingers, who assisted a Washington County Children & Youth Services investigation at her residence about 8:30 p.m. Monday. She is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
Threat allegation: Kirk Tack, 57, of 596 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by Washington Health System police with making terroristic threats over allegations he threatened to shoot a family member Monday, court records show. Tack is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.