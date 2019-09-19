CROSS CREEK
Break-in: Kristina Nicole Ray, 29, of 24 School St., Claysville, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, about 3:10 p.m. Sept. 14, Ray entered a home on Cross Creek Road and threatened the two people inside with kitchen knives. Ray is currently incarcerated in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Donald Douglas Kelley, 54, of 380 Meadow Ave., Washington, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault by city police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Kelley hit a woman at his residence and threatened her with a knife about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Kelley was released from the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.