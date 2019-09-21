CANONSBURG

Assault alleged: Kathy Paul, 62, of 520 Tannehill St., was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Paul was arguing with Larry Castner at her residence Thursday evening, which escalated to Paul throwing punches at Castner.

MORRIS

Assault alleged: Bobbi Jo Price, 42, of 22 Cabin Road, Morris Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, Price choked her son Thursday at her residence. She was released from the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.

NORTH BETHLEHEM

Assault alleged: Darren Michael Jolly, 28, and Dillon Wyatt Jolly, 24, both of 616 Station Road, Scenery Hill, were each charged with simple assault and harassment by state police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, the two brothers were involved in a physical altercation at their residence Thursday evening.

