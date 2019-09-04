CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Timothy Radlinsky, 53, of North Jefferson Avenue, Canonsburg, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment by borough police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Radlinsky assaulted his brother with a baseball bat. He was released from Washington County Jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
DONORA
Assault alleged: William Kohout, 50, of 789 McKean Ave., Donora, is charged by Donora police with two counts of simple assault over allegations he struck another resident of Touched by an Angel assisted living home in the head and arm with a dining room chair about 7 a.m. Aug. 27, court records show. The charges will proceed by summons from the office of District Judge Mark Wilson.
Theft report: Ravyn Anne Therrell, 37, of 425 Kenneth Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with theft over allegations she stole a Samsung tablet worth $400 from Joe Laskie, a resident of the 400 block of McKean Avenue, about 2 p.m. Aug 21, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Tuesday by summons.
EAST BETHLEHEM
Drug charges: Joshua Paul Woods, 28, of 240 Barnett Ave., Brownsville, was charged with possession of intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by state police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled Woods over about 6:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pitt Gas Road and Main Street for an expired registration. They said he was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and $1,700. He was released from Washington County Jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
MONESSEN
Woman jailed: Miriam E. Kinds, 42, of 934 Second St., Monessen, is charged by city police with possessing 11 stamp bags of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Police accuse her of having the drugs when officers took her into custody on unrelated warrants about 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Rostraver Street. She was placed in Westmoreland County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Assaults alleged: Thaddeus King II, 18, of 227 Knox Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, court records show. King is accused of kicking and punching two juveniles in the head about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at his residence. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Dwayne Steven Stromberg, 43, of 6535 Library Road, South Park, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing and public drunkenness by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Jan. 13 incident at the Meadows Casino. Police said Stromberg was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. He allegedly refused to leave and resisted arrest, causing an injury to a trooper’s hamstring. Stromberg was placed in Washington County Jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
ROSTRAVER
Threat alleged: Jason George Johnson, 47, of 2 Westmoreland Drive, Monessen, is charged by Rostraver police with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of approaching a clerk at Walmart, 100 Sara Way, and inquiring about purchasing ammunition and trying it out in the store about 1:40 p.m. Friday. Johnson is free on $10,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Burglary charges: Samuel Robert Bruno III, 23, of 209 W. Cherry Hill St., Pittsburgh, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief by city police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Bruno shattered the front window of Beauty Supply at 110 Highland Ave. A witness allegedly saw him enter the building through the broken window and quickly exit. Bruno was released from Washington County Jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
WEST FINLEY
Assault alleged: Matthew David Rizor, 35, of 275 North Ave., Washington, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct by state police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Rizor crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Burnsville Ridge Road and West Finley Road. He then allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and threatened to kill two firefighters who responded to the scene. He was released from Washington County Jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.