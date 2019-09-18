CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Timothy James Levy, III, 19, of Lincoln Avenue, Canonsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Levy punched a woman repeatedly about 11:10 a.m. Monday outside of his residence. He was released from custody following his arraignment before District Judge David Mark.
MONONGAHELA
Men charged: Wayne C. Smith Jr., 50, and his stepson, Isaac Lawson, 18, both of 1111 Chess St., Monongahela, are each charged by city police with simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. Smith and Lawson are accused of striking and knocking Dakota Yocolano to the ground near their residence about 3:20 a.m. Monday. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges in summons.
SOUTH STRABANE
Man jailed: Peri Leroy Youngblood, 27, of 448 N. Main St., Washington, is charged by South Strabane police with causing a false alarm by falsely reporting to Washington County 911 that four people were shot about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a bar in the 1000 block of East Maiden Street, court records show. Youngblood is in Washington County jail on a probation violation and scheduled to be arraigned today before District Judge Jesse Pettit.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Thomas Preston, Jr., 53, of 100 S. Franklin St., Washington, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct by city police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Preston was standing at the corner of South Franklin and Wheeling streets about 1:40 p.m. Monday when he struck Clifford Harn in the head with a metal cane. Preston is currently incarcerated in the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.