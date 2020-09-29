DONORA
Assault alleged: Brian Christopher Pike, 35, of 623 Chestnut St., Donora, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of children, court records show. Police accuse Pike of repeatedly kicking and punching his girlfriend, Jacklynn Fisher, while she shielded a girl about 7:35 p.m. Friday in his residence. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Pike to Washington County jail without bond due to a history of violence, online court records state.
PETERS
Threat alleged: Laura A. Schwimer, 37, of 810 Crossbow Court, Peters Township, is charged by township police with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse her of threatening to stab her brother, Douglas Schwimer, with a large kitchen knife in her residence about 12:01 a.m. Saturday. She is free on $25,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
SOUTH STRABANE
Weapons violation: Carrente Deshawn Brown, 20, of Bastrop, La., is charged by township police with possessing a firearm without a license stemming from a complaint he waved a gun at Tanger Outlets, 220 Tanger Boulevard, about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Mason Matthew Fortunato, 20, of 1519 N. Main St., South Strabane Township, is charged by city police with three counts of illegal possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun and one count each of drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse Fortunato of having 60 stamp bags of heroin, a bag of marijuana and $381 when officers approached him about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Maple Avenue and Sycamore Street. He is being held in Washington County jail without bond after being arraigned before District Judge Michael Manfredi.