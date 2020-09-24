CARROLL
Fraud alleged: Benny A. Byler, 33, of Fayette County, is charged by township police with home improvement fraud over allegations he accepting $2,470 for roofing work from a resident in the 20 block of Park Avenue about 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and never performed the job, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for Byler’s arrest.
CECILMan jailed: Stephen Robert Salisbury, 28, of 26 Sycamore St., Muse, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, making terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct, court records show. He is accused of pointing an AR-15 and handgun at his girlfriend, Melissa McDermitt, during an argument about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in their residence. Senior District Judge Jesse J. Cramer sent Salisbury to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
MONONGAHELABurglary alleged: Kathryn Elzabeth Castner, 20, of Charleroi, is charged by city police with burglary and trespassing over allegations she lived without permission in a vacant house at 110 Main St. about 7:30 p.m. Monday. She is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
W. BROWNSVILLEOfficers assaulted: Crystal A. Taylor, 34, of 1327 Sheridan Ave., Brownsville, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, escape, trespassing, harassment, retail theft, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Taylor is accused of kicking a police officer in the face and attempting to smear her blood on another officer while being accused of stealing more than $200 in merchandise from Walmart, 134 Daniel Kendall Drive, about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. She is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.