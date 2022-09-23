CECIL
Road rage: Stephen Michael Watson, 51, of Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with aggravated assault and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, at about 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Watson cut off another driver multiple times while driving on Southpointe Boulevard. When the driver got out of his car to confront Watson, Watson allegedly pointed a gun at him and said, “I will kill you if you don’t get back in your car.” Watson told police that he feared for his safety. District Judge Michael Manfredi released Watson on $100,000 unsecured bond.
