FALLOWFIELD
Man jailed: Andriy I. Melnyk, 45, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is charged by state police with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and tax evasion, court record show. Police accuse him of having 992 cartons of illegal, untaxed cigarettes and $5,545 when his van became disabled about 4:20 a.m. Friday on Interstate 70 East. Melnyk is in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
West MIDDLETOWN
Drug arrest: Cassie Rose Dawson, 25, of Morgantown, W.Va., is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and possession of a firearm without a license, court records show. Police accuse Dawson of having a large amount of marijuana, an assortment of pills and $1,800 in a disabled vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on Front Street. She is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.