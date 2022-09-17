CALIFORNIA

Assault alleged: David Burrows, 31, of Greensburg, is charged by California police with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, witnesses reported to police that Burrows had punched and dragged a woman who is nine months pregnant at a home in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Burrows to the Washington County jail on $200,000 bond.

