CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: David Burrows, 31, of Greensburg, is charged by California police with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, witnesses reported to police that Burrows had punched and dragged a woman who is nine months pregnant at a home in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Burrows to the Washington County jail on $200,000 bond.
MONESSEN
Drunk and disorderly: Edward Allen Scott, 65, of Pittsburgh, was charged by Monessen police via summons with institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, at about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Scott was allegedly pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair and weaving her in and out of traffic on Schoonmaker Avenue. Police said that Scott smelled strongly of alcohol. According to the complaint, after Scott was taken into custody, he flooded the cell block floor with water.
Assault alleged: Gage Jackson Shaffer, 20, of Buena Vista, is charged by Monessen police with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, police tried to pull Shaffer over on Sixth Street for failure to use a turn signal. Shaffer allegedly kept driving, and got out of his car near Schoonmaker Avenue and fled on foot. Police said he tripped, causing a gun to fall from his person onto the ground. According to the complaint, he grabbed the gun and continued running. Police said that the gun went off while attempting to take Shaffer into custody. District Judge Wayne Vlasic sent Shaffer to the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond.
