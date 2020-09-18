CARROLL
Man wanted: Daniel Richard Venen Jr., 30, of Rices Landing, is charged by township police with trespassing, attempted theft, theft, criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of a crime and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Venen of stealing several items from Mon Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road, and damaging one of its maintenance vehicles in an attempt to steal it about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Wednesday for Venen’s arrest.
CHARLEROI
Endangerment alleged: Michael Leonard Vankavelaar, 31, of Hoon St., Monongahela, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse him of having a child in 400 Fallowfield Ave. July 2 around fentanyl residue when someone there suffered a fatal drug overdose. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Thursday for Vankavelaar’s arrest.